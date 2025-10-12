 
Geo News

Queen Elizabeth II dancing skills protected by ‘NDA agreement'

Queen Elizabeth II surprised professional dance with her appearance at a party

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 12, 2025

Queen Elizabeth II dancing skills protected by ‘NDA agreement
Queen Elizabeth II dancing skills protected by ‘NDA agreement'

Queen Elizabeth II had a cheeky side to herself, says a professional dancer.

Strictly Come Dancing's La Voix is tou bhi g upon a time she met Her Majesty at the Dorchester Hotel to celebrate Christmas party thrown by Prince William and Prince Harry.

The dancing professional spills she spotted then Elizabeth II shaking a leg to Bruno Mars' chart-topping hit, Uptown Funk.

She said of what she witnessed: "I've [performed] for the Royal Family for two years in a row. I did their New Year's Eve party at the Dorchester for two years in a row for Prince William and Harry - it was their party and it was amazing.

"Obviously there were loads of NDAs signed and things that I'm not allowed to talk about - I can't give you too much - but, I can say, I'm one of the only people to have watched the Queen dance to Uptown Funk, Queen Liz."

"She was amazing! The biggest experience I had from that was it was like watching a regular family have a party - it just felt so normal and so wonderful. I was really honoured to have been able to do that, it was amazing," she added.

King Charles, William's joint appearance overshadowed by Heidi Klum video video
King Charles, William's joint appearance overshadowed by Heidi Klum video
Kate Middleton honors Diana with jewelry
Kate Middleton honors Diana with jewelry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy lunch with THIS famous friend in NYC
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy lunch with THIS famous friend in NYC
'Proof' of Prince Harry's commercial flying surfaces video
'Proof' of Prince Harry's commercial flying surfaces
Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls
Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls
Meghan Markle's subtle snub to Prince Harry at Gala raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle's subtle snub to Prince Harry at Gala raises eyebrows
'Duchess of Sussex Toast' earns Meghan Markle's seal of approval
'Duchess of Sussex Toast' earns Meghan Markle's seal of approval
Meghan Markle marks special day with daughter Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle marks special day with daughter Princess Lilibet