Queen Elizabeth II dancing skills protected by ‘NDA agreement'

Queen Elizabeth II had a cheeky side to herself, says a professional dancer.

Strictly Come Dancing's La Voix is tou bhi g upon a time she met Her Majesty at the Dorchester Hotel to celebrate Christmas party thrown by Prince William and Prince Harry.

The dancing professional spills she spotted then Elizabeth II shaking a leg to Bruno Mars' chart-topping hit, Uptown Funk.

She said of what she witnessed: "I've [performed] for the Royal Family for two years in a row. I did their New Year's Eve party at the Dorchester for two years in a row for Prince William and Harry - it was their party and it was amazing.

"Obviously there were loads of NDAs signed and things that I'm not allowed to talk about - I can't give you too much - but, I can say, I'm one of the only people to have watched the Queen dance to Uptown Funk, Queen Liz."

"She was amazing! The biggest experience I had from that was it was like watching a regular family have a party - it just felt so normal and so wonderful. I was really honoured to have been able to do that, it was amazing," she added.