Kate Middleton picked special as Prince Harry arrived in UK

Kate Middleton passed on a subtle hint to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Eleen Bukhari
October 12, 2025

Kate Middleton’s latest choice of outfit is aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales, who donned a grey suit by Bella Fraud during her engagement at two mills in Kent and Suffolk, wanted to see patriotic.

Fashion expert Laura Craig told the Daily Mail: "Since nothing in Kate's wardrobe is ever worn by accident, it's hard not to question her design - and timing - in choosing to wear such a coded and patriotic fabric as the Prince of Wales check.”

The expert claimed: "Smart as it is, it's often avoided by those on public duties due to the fact that the checks don't always photograph well, and can appear blurry. Clearly, this was of less concern than the message it conveyed.”

"The message being: here stand the real bastions of the British Royal Family, in all their stalwart dedication to king and country. Any other pretenders can get back in their box - or on a plane to Montecito,” she noted.

