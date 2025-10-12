 
Geo News

Meghan Markle did not want to ‘upset' Prince Harry with new move

Meghan Markle latest Paris move is humanised by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 12, 2025

Meghan Markle did not want to ‘upset Prince Harry with new move
Meghan Markle did not want to ‘upset' Prince Harry with new move 

Meghan Markle is not entirely at fault over her controversial video, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who posted a video dirivng throuhg the same tunnel in Paris where Princess Diana lost her life in 1997, did not have ill intentions.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “I think Meghan’s Instagram post of being driven at night so close to the tunnel where Diana died was highly insensitive — but unintentionally so. She should have thought about it harder but, like so many people these days, it’s all about sharing your life instantly without considering the implications.

She said: “I’m sure it’s the last thing Meghan meant to do, why would she want to upset her husband? But perhaps she should have posted a follow- up explaining her mistake, and apologising.”

The source told the publication: "They have chosen, at a complete stretch I might add, to draw the most tenuous, tenuous link between an Instagram post and the death of Harry's mother. That for me is the insensitive bit." The source also told Newsweek that Meghan did not know the underpass was nearby.

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were most damaged by TV show
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were most damaged by TV show
Meghan Markle has defied private principles to go to Paris, claim insiders
Meghan Markle has defied private principles to go to Paris, claim insiders
Queen Camilla charms crowd with James Bond cocktail reference
Queen Camilla charms crowd with James Bond cocktail reference
King Charles, William's joint appearance overshadowed by Heidi Klum video video
King Charles, William's joint appearance overshadowed by Heidi Klum video
Kate Middleton honors Diana with jewelry
Kate Middleton honors Diana with jewelry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy lunch with THIS famous friend in NYC
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy lunch with THIS famous friend in NYC
'Proof' of Prince Harry's commercial flying surfaces video
'Proof' of Prince Harry's commercial flying surfaces
Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls
Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls