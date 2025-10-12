Meghan Markle did not want to ‘upset' Prince Harry with new move

Meghan Markle is not entirely at fault over her controversial video, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who posted a video dirivng throuhg the same tunnel in Paris where Princess Diana lost her life in 1997, did not have ill intentions.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “I think Meghan’s Instagram post of being driven at night so close to the tunnel where Diana died was highly insensitive — but unintentionally so. She should have thought about it harder but, like so many people these days, it’s all about sharing your life instantly without considering the implications.

She said: “I’m sure it’s the last thing Meghan meant to do, why would she want to upset her husband? But perhaps she should have posted a follow- up explaining her mistake, and apologising.”

The source told the publication: "They have chosen, at a complete stretch I might add, to draw the most tenuous, tenuous link between an Instagram post and the death of Harry's mother. That for me is the insensitive bit." The source also told Newsweek that Meghan did not know the underpass was nearby.