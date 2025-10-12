Prince Harry's pal reveals his reaction to hate against Meghan Markle in Paris

Prince Harry’s pal exposes what he thinks about the hate against his wife

Following allegations that Meghan Markle disrespected tunnel where Princess Diana lost her life, a pal of the couple has come forward.

According to their findings, Prince Harry has found the whole thing to be “horrifying.”

While speaking to The Mail on Sunday the source said, “Harry was left hurt and upset,” by everything being hurled at Meghan during her trip to Paris for Paris Fashion Week.

Because in her son’s eyes “Diana’s death was used as a stick to beat his wife with.”

Whereas “[Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel,” the pal said. “The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry.”

“He was left feeling hurt, but the depressing thing is he wasn’t even that surprised. He was more despondent than shocked,” over the treatment his wife received.

For those unversed with the difference in the tunnel Meghan used in Paris vs the one that her mother-in-law passed away in, it was the Pont de l’Alma bridge, which leads to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, which was where Princess Diana breathed her last in 1997.