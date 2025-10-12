Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank mark major milestone with PDA-filled moment

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie marked 7th wedding anniversary with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

In order to celebrate sweet milestone, the Princess of York took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an intimate photo with her husband.

The picture showed Eugenie and Jack sharing a sweet PDA-filled moment.

In the caption, Eugenie wrote, "Happy Anniversary.."

Adding, "7 years and counting!"

Royal fans poured their love in the comments section with one stating, "Happy 7th anniversary Eugenie and Jack , you are an amazing couple."

Meanwhile another added, "That's a great photo, congrats!"

"Happy anniversary to you both what a beautiful couple," the third comment read.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on October 12, 2018. The royal couple share two sons together: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, four, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, two.