Paris Hilton calls her dogs 'first babies'

Paris Hilton admits her dogs prepared her for motherhood

Paris Hilton recently got candid and shared what she loves the most about being a dog mom.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 44-year-old American media personality, businesswoman, and socialite admitted that being a dog mom helped her to deal with her own children.

Hilton said of her furry companions, "My dogs are my first babies before I had kids.”

For those unaware, the House of Wax star is a mother to 2-year-old son Phoenix Barron and 23-month-old daughter London Marilyn, whom she shares with her husband, Carter Reum.

She added, "They have brought so much happiness into my life, and they bring so much love to your life.”

Tinkerbell, a teacup Chihuahua, was her first dog that also featured with her on The Simple Life and passed away at the age of 14 in 2015.

Hilton noted, "Tinkerbell was my first love, and just my best friend, my sister, my sidekick, my family — my everything.”

It is pertinent to mention that since the passing of her first four-legged friend, she has adopted several pet animals and the Parívie founder currently has 5 dogs, including a pup named Princess Hilton.