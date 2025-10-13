 
Princess Anne takes on yet another royal role

Princess Anne has just teamed up with yet another patronage

October 13, 2025

Princess Anne joins hands with Glasgow Caledonian University

The most ‘hardworking royal’ as she’s so affectionately called, Princess Anne, has just become patron of Glasgow Caledonian University, on the eve of its founding day celebrations.

For those unversed, this move is rather ‘poignant’ because the Princess is effectively walking in the footsteps of her late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who served in the capacity of patron for Glasgow and West of Scotland College of Domestic Science, according to the BBC.

Following the news, the university’s principal, Prof Steve Decent also spoke out and has branded everything a ‘positive’ move.

“This is particularly poignant as we approach the 150th anniversary year of one of our founding institutions,” he was also quoted saying.

Because “now, as then, we remain dedicated to delivering positive social and economic benefits to the communities we serve.”

The prof also added, “It is a great honour to renew our long-standing royal connection. We look forward to discussing areas of keen mutual interest and exploring future opportunities for delivering great societal benefit with Her Royal Highness as patron.”

What is pertinent to mention is that with the late Queen, she had been patron, well before she ever ascended the throne, or took on a husband.

