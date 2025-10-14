 
Prince Harry married Meghan while searching for love he lost with Diana

Princess Diana would have spotted the warning signs in Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle

October 14, 2025

Prince Harry may not have married Meghan Markle had his mother, Princess Diana, been alive to guide him, a former royal butler has claimed.

In a candid reflection, Paul Burrell, former butler to Princess Diana, claimed that the Duke of Sussex was "lost" and searching for love for years, and when Meghan offered him partnership and purpose.

As per Radar Online, Burrell claimed that Harry heard not just Meghan voice, but echoes of Diana’s.

He further noted that Diana’s influence would have helped Harry navigate his relationships more wisely, claiming that she would have stopped him from marrying Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"If Diana had been alive, I doubt whether Harry would have married Meghan. For the next years, going through his life, he was lost, he didn't know where love was,” he said.

Burrell added, "When he heard a 36-year-old mature American woman whisper something into his ear along the lines of, 'You and I could be a great team' or, 'We could change the world' – he didn't hear Meghan's voice, he heard his mother's voice. ‘Because Harry was always searching for love and he found it with Meghan.’”

"Diana would have given him the kind of grounding that only a mother can," a royal insider told us,” he continued. "She adored both her boys, but she also had a sense of perspective.”

“She would have seen the red flags early on – not necessarily with Meghan herself, but with the media storm and isolation that came with her."

