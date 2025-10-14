Jennifer Aniston on why she's never adopted despite infertility issues

Jennifer Aniston explains her wish for own kids than adopted ones

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about why adoption was never part of her plan for motherhood.

During a recent guest appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, The Morning Show star, 56, said she’s found peace after years of fertility struggles.

Aniston, who has previously spoken about undergoing IVF, reflected on the topic after co-host Monica Padman discussed freezing her eggs. When Padman admitted she’s unsure whether she wants children, Aniston responded with honesty and calm.

“It’s so peaceful,” she said. “But I will say there’s a point where it’s like out of my control. There’s literally nothing I can do about it.”

Aniston admitted that she's still not open to adopting kids and turns down such suggestions.

“I don’t want to adopt,” she explained. “I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way—selfish or not, whatever that is—I’ve wanted it.”

The actress added that the topic is still emotional and that she sometimes catches herself imagining what could have been. “There have been moments where I’ve met someone and thought, ‘We would have made some good kids,’” she said. “But that passes within three seconds.”

Aniston described how, over time, the longing fades into acceptance. “You romanticise it because it’s out of your control,” she reflected. “It just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was.”