 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's new video threatens Harry's fragile peace with King Charles

Prince Harry ‘worn out’ as Meghan’s latest controversy stirs fresh royal tension

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 14, 2025

Palace fears progress undone as Meghan’s video reopens Diana wounds

Meghan Markle unintentionally threatens Prince Harry’s recent efforts to rebuild ties with King Charles, a new report has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex’s controversial video near the site of Princess Diana’s fatal crash has not sit well with the royal family, per Radar Online.

Speaking with the publication, a Palace aide called the timing of the video “incredibly painful,” suggesting it could undo progress in mending royal family issues.

"The timing couldn’t be worse. Just when there's some progress, something like this pulls Harry back into feelings of anger and resentment. It's incredibly painful for everyone involved,” they said.

While Meghan earned praises for her Balencia show appearance, the video may have caused troubles for the Duke of Sussex.

"The fashion world can’t get enough of her – she fits right in," said one source. "And she's perfectly entitled to enjoy that side of her life.

“But she needs to remember that, like it or not, everything she does will always be viewed through the prism of royalty."

Meghan has reportedly said that the video was nothing but a "misunderstanding," Harry has had enough of her antics.

"He's worn out by all the drama,” the tipster said. “He genuinely wants peace, but it feels out of reach when his wife keeps finding herself caught up in controversies that touch on his mother’s memory."

Kate Middleton heartbroken over invasion of privacy & sparks ban: ‘Cruel people don't stop'
Kate Middleton heartbroken over invasion of privacy & sparks ban: ‘Cruel people don't stop'
Andrew's role in steering Beatrice, Eugenie away from traditional royal roles video
Andrew's role in steering Beatrice, Eugenie away from traditional royal roles
Prince William puts Kate Middleton in a tricky position by calling on her loyalty
Prince William puts Kate Middleton in a tricky position by calling on her loyalty
Prince William prepared to 'wield the axe' against Sarah Ferguson, Andrew? video
Prince William prepared to 'wield the axe' against Sarah Ferguson, Andrew?
King Charles finally makes a decision on Prince Harry amid petty grudges
King Charles finally makes a decision on Prince Harry amid petty grudges
Meghan Markle ‘panicking' as her video leaves Prince William angry
Meghan Markle ‘panicking' as her video leaves Prince William angry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions with latest outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions with latest outing
Harry furious as Meghan uses ‘worst moment of his life' for ‘fashion shoot'
Harry furious as Meghan uses ‘worst moment of his life' for ‘fashion shoot'