Meghan Markle's new video threatens Harry's fragile peace with King Charles

Palace fears progress undone as Meghan’s video reopens Diana wounds

Meghan Markle unintentionally threatens Prince Harry’s recent efforts to rebuild ties with King Charles, a new report has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex’s controversial video near the site of Princess Diana’s fatal crash has not sit well with the royal family, per Radar Online.

Speaking with the publication, a Palace aide called the timing of the video “incredibly painful,” suggesting it could undo progress in mending royal family issues.

"The timing couldn’t be worse. Just when there's some progress, something like this pulls Harry back into feelings of anger and resentment. It's incredibly painful for everyone involved,” they said.

While Meghan earned praises for her Balencia show appearance, the video may have caused troubles for the Duke of Sussex.

"The fashion world can’t get enough of her – she fits right in," said one source. "And she's perfectly entitled to enjoy that side of her life.

“But she needs to remember that, like it or not, everything she does will always be viewed through the prism of royalty."

Meghan has reportedly said that the video was nothing but a "misunderstanding," Harry has had enough of her antics.

"He's worn out by all the drama,” the tipster said. “He genuinely wants peace, but it feels out of reach when his wife keeps finding herself caught up in controversies that touch on his mother’s memory."