Meghan Markle's near palpable desire for luxury lands her in juvenile territory

Meghan Markle branded ‘juvenile & unroyal’ for desperate behavior that’s palpable

Meghan Markle desire for luxury has landed her in some pretty hot waters.

Veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams is the one who delivered this verdict, and it comes in response to Meghan’s recent Instagram video that shows off her collection of designer shoes, makeup and even offers a sneak peek into her room and wardrobe.

Other than that, there were also clips of NYC-style pizza slices, a taxi-shaped cookie and pov shots of Meghan’s flurry socks etc.

The video was a collage of a behind-the-scenes to the couple’s NYC trip, for those unversed.

The conversation happened alongside Express UK and includes the expert brandinf Meghan Markle’s video ‘off-key’.

So much so that he was quoted saying, “We hear Dinah Washington’s ‘If I Had a Bell’ whilst Harry lounges around barefoot,” as well among “with rows of shoes and dresses.”

He also pointed out how, “you feel that the allure of luxury is irresistible to her,” with this video “but she should bear in mind that it would be beyond the reach of many.”

All in all “the trip was about a serious subject to which the Sussexes have contributed.”

Before concluding he also added, “This mish-mash of a video looked juvenile, unsophisticated and very unroyal.”