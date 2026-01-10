How King Charles honour for Idris Elba changes protocols for actor?

The UK government announced the 2026 New Year Honours List of King Charles at the end of last month, in which Idris Elba was meant to receive a knighthood.

While the list has been released before 2026 began, but they will be granted in July, which marks the official birthday of the British monarch.

The English actor, known for his roles in Luther and The Wire, has a longtime working relationship with Charles, since he had been the ambassador of the Prince’s Trust, now renamed as the King’s Trust. Idris already holds the OBE (Order of the British Empire) and now will be knighted.

In 2024, the actor and his wife’s The Elba Hope Foundation announced a collaboration with King's Trust to launch Creative Futures to support young people with artistic opportunities.

Now that the actor will be dubbed ‘Sir’, does that change protocols for him? He himself doesn’t think so.

“I know people are saying, ‘Should I call you sir now? Should I curtsy?’” the actor told People Magazine about the honour. He maintained, “Same old Idris. Simple.”

Sharing his feelings about the honour, he said, “I haven’t really spoken about it, but I will say that it's a real honour to be recognised for the work.”

He emphasised that it is an honour for him and his family since it revolves around him trying to “make as much noise for young people and the things that some of them are going through”.

The knighthood for services to young people after launching prominent campaigns for youth empowerment and anti-knife crime.