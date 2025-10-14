Victoria Beckham grows desperate to not let history repeat itself

Victoria Beckham erupts into a frenzy amid desperation to ‘stand by her kids’

Following the media frenzy that followed Brookyln Beckham and his wife’s alleged rift against Victoria Beckham, it seems the mom of many is taking some pointers.

News of this has been shared by a well-placed source that just sat down with Closer magazine.

According to their findings, ever since Cruz started dating songwriter Jackie there have been some fears that are plaguing the former Spice Girl.

The biggest reason for it is the nine-year age gap that her 20-year-old son has with the current partner.

According to the source a mother “she can’t help worrying,” about Cruz.

Even still “her children’s happiness comes before anything else,” so while “she might worry in private, but she’ll always back Cruz publicly, because that’s what mums do.”

The source alleges the main reason for this is the fall out that followed the Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz vow renewal, among other ‘heartbreaking’ things.

Hence, while the insider admits “she’s protective but she’d never forbid a relationship. She’ll always stand by her children – even when she’s quietly biting her tongue.”

“She’s a mum before she’s a mogul,” they also added near the end. “She’s just praying her son makes the right choices. If Cruz is happy, then she’s happy. That’s what it always comes down to with Victoria – love and family, above everything else.”