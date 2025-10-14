Pakistan, India hockey clash at Sultan of Johor Cup ends in draw

Pakistan players celebrate scoring their third goal against India during their Sultan of Johor Cup match at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru on October 14, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

A high-voltage Sultan of Johor Cup clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Forward Sufyan Khan scored in the 54th minute, helping Pakistan snatch a crucial point in a match that swung wildly between the two sides.

The game got off to an explosive start as skipper Hannan Shahid converted a penalty stroke in the fifth minute, giving Pakistan an early advantage.

The Green Shirts nearly doubled their lead soon after, but Sufyan’s penalty-corner attempt went narrowly wide of the post.

Both teams pressed hard for goals, yet the score remained 1-0 in Pakistan’s favour at halftime.

Pakistan extended their lead in the 39th minute when Sufyan successfully converted another penalty corner, moments after India had missed their own scoring chance.

India mounted a stunning comeback, netting three goals in just eight minutes through Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand, and Manmeet Singh, to seize a 3-2 lead with nine minutes remaining.

Pakistan, however, refused to back down. Sufyan dodged the Indian goalkeeper to slot home the equaliser five minutes before the final whistle.

The closing minutes saw end-to-end action as both sides pushed for a winner, but the contest ended level at 3-3, leaving the traditional rivals to share the spoils.

As per tradition, both teams shook hands before the start of the match, symbolising sportsmanship despite fierce rivalry.