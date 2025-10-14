Elizabeth Olsen faces love triangle in 'Eternity' new trailer

A24 drops 'Eternity' new trailer

Elizabeth Olsen faces a tough choice, as the new trailer of Eternity shows, between Callum Turner and Miles Teller in the afterlife.

David Freyne serves as the director and writer along with Pat Cunnane. Tim White and Trevor White are producers.

The film's runtime is 114 minutes. Further, it received positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it premiered last month.

The movie's logline reads, "In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive."

Earlier, Elizabeth, who plays Joan in the movie, gushed about it in an interview with Extra. She said, "It’s real fun. It’s a callback to Billy Wilder films. I think it’s gonna be a special romantic comedy that we’re all really proud of. I’m excited for it to come out this year.”

Eternity will open in cinemas on Nov. 26, a day before Thanksgiving,