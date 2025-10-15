Meghan Markle finally speaks out on Netflix future

Meghan Markle reveals what's next for her Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle has finally spoken out on her Netflix deal.

The Duchess of Sussex made a solo appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

During her conversation with Fortune’s Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell for a session titled Next Level Influence: A Conversation With Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, "My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas' deal, once that had come to its term, the extension of it — which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership — was now being in a first-look deal."

"Which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, then at the same time, shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else," Meghan said.

Notably, she also talked about the Holiday Special of her With Love, Meghan. "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It's a really good one," Meghan Markle shared.

Adding, "So I think looking at that format — again, it's a year of learns — so we're able to say, 'Eight episodes for two seasons — it's a lot of work."

The Duchess of Sussex went on to share, "And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes."

"Part of what we're testing out now is, it's amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow As ever," Meghan also said.

On the other hand, the wife of Prince Harry also shared that the Holiday Special will also include "advanced gift wrapping" techniques.