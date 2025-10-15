 
Geo News

Meghan Markle going on ‘Meghan 3.0' after constant fails

Meghan Markle is planning on relaunching herself and brands

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 15, 2025

Meghan Markle going on ‘Meghan 3.0 after constant fails
Meghan Markle going on ‘Meghan 3.0' after constant fails

Meghan Markle is set to launch another version of her brand, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently been spotted at Paris Fashion Week and at a dinner with British singer Ed Sheeran in NYC, is onto new ventures.

"It's Meghan 3.0. She's on manoeuvres and looking for yet another relaunch," the expert told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Creative Director of Balenciaga, Pierpaolo Piccioli, has admitted that the Duchess self invited herself to the show.

"Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since. She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show," the designer told The Cut, explaining there was "no strategy or big orchestration".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Prince William, Kate Middleton conclude their day-long visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William, Kate Middleton conclude their day-long visit to Northern Ireland
Meghan Markle spills what goes on into creating ‘long lasting business empire'
Meghan Markle spills what goes on into creating ‘long lasting business empire'
Prince William, Kate Middleton drop heartwarming photos from Northern Ireland
Prince William, Kate Middleton drop heartwarming photos from Northern Ireland
Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry needs his papa on ‘human level'
Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry needs his papa on ‘human level'
King Charles cuts off Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson from upcoming festivities amid Epstein scandal
King Charles cuts off Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson from upcoming festivities amid Epstein scandal
Meghan Markle finally speaks out on Netflix future
Meghan Markle finally speaks out on Netflix future
Meghan Markle pal spills truth behind ‘orchestrated' entry
Meghan Markle pal spills truth behind ‘orchestrated' entry
Meghan Markle's near palpable desire for luxury lands her in juvenile territory
Meghan Markle's near palpable desire for luxury lands her in juvenile territory