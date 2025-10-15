Meghan Markle going on ‘Meghan 3.0' after constant fails

Meghan Markle is set to launch another version of her brand, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently been spotted at Paris Fashion Week and at a dinner with British singer Ed Sheeran in NYC, is onto new ventures.

"It's Meghan 3.0. She's on manoeuvres and looking for yet another relaunch," the expert told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Creative Director of Balenciaga, Pierpaolo Piccioli, has admitted that the Duchess self invited herself to the show.

"Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since. She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show," the designer told The Cut, explaining there was "no strategy or big orchestration".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.