Priscilla Presley reveals shock intimate fact about Robert Kardashian

Priscilla Presley reveals Robert Kardashian wanted to marry her

Priscilla Presley just revealed that Robert Kardashian wanted to marry her!

The pair were a couple in 1975, which two years after her divorce from rock star legend Elvis Presley.

In her new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, the 80-year-old explained how Robert, who later went on to marry Kris Jenner and then become a father to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Kardashian - wanted to put a ring on her finger.

"Robert was a sweet man, and I liked him," she recalled and further wrote, "Robert wanted to get married, but I knew it wouldn't work. I wasn't ready to marry again."

Priscilla also detailed how her ex-husband once phoned her in the middle of the night while she was in bed with her new boyfriend.

"It hadn't crossed (Elvis') mind that I might have been asleep. It had certainly never occurred to him that I might be with another man," she explained.

Priscilla added, "Despite our divorce, he still couldn't wrap his head around my being with someone else."

She also mentioned that she was quite fearful of Elvis' reaction had he found out his ex-wife was sleeping with someone else.

"He'd have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he'd known Robert was in my bedroom," she wrote, before concluding, "Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one."