After Pakistan, Geo Films' 'Deemak' dazzles audience in Dallas

DALLAS: After breaking box office records in Pakistan, Geo Films’ 'Deemak' has now captivated audiences across the United States, dazzling viewers with its emotional depth and cinematic artistry. The much-anticipated red carpet premiere took place at the renowned Angelika Film Centre in Dallas, drawing a large crowd from the Pakistani, Indian, and broader South Asian communities.

Organised through a collaboration between Radio Azad and Wah Wah Productions, the event featured the film’s leading actress Sonya Hussyan, co-star Saman Ansari, director Rafay Rashdi Deemak, and producer Syed Murad Ali. Guests praised the film’s layered narrative, nuanced performances, and cutting-edge visual effects, describing it as a bold leap for Pakistani cinema.

Director Rafay Rashdi, addressing the audience, shared his excitement over the global response to Deemak:

“This isn’t merely a horror film — it’s an artistic exploration of fear, family, and the unseen emotions that bind us. We wanted to strike a balance between art, sentiment, and truth.”

He further revealed that due to the overwhelming international acclaim, the team is now seriously considering a sequel, “Deemak 2.”

Lead actress Sonya Hussyan expressed her gratitude for the warmth and appreciation shown by the diaspora:

“The love and recognition from the US audience mean a lot. My role in Deemak was deeply emotional and challenging — it portrays human vulnerability and the inner strength that emerges through it.”

Actress Saman Ansari praised the technical finesse of the film, saying:

“Deemak represents the evolution of Pakistani cinema — achieving international standards even on a modest budget. It’s something we should all be proud of.”

Producer Syed Murad Ali highlighted the film’s expanding global success:

“The response in the US, Canada, and Europe has been phenomenal. Our goal was to prove that Pakistan can produce world-class cinema with limited resources. Events like these bring our culture to the global stage — and we’re proud that Deemak has moved audiences everywhere.”

Inside the packed Angelika theatre, viewers watched the film in rapt attention, connecting deeply with its message and themes. Following the screening, a lively Q&A session was hosted by Radio Azad’s anchors Azad Khan and Ayesha Shafi, where fans discussed the symbolism, story structure, and character depth.

Audience members described Deemak as “a stunning film that signals a new era for Pakistani cinema — one that’s boldly stepping toward international recognition.” Many noted that the film delves into the human psyche — exploring fear, relationships, and emotional conflict — with exceptional artistry and realism.

They hailed Deemak as a creative triumph blending art, culture, and social consciousness, reflecting Pakistan’s growing cinematic confidence on the world stage.

For the Pakistani-American community, the evening was more than just a film premiere — it was a proud celebration of national identity, creativity, and connection across continents.