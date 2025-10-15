Pakistan eye victory as South Africa resume Lahore Test

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 13, 2025. – PCB

South Africa resumed their second innings at an overnight score of 51-2 in pursuit of a 277-run target against Pakistan in the first Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Ryan Rickelton is unbeaten on 29 off 76 balls, and Tony De Zorzi is on 16 off 44 deliveries. The visitors need 226 more to win, while the hosts aim to wrap up things by taking eight wickets.

The role of spinners Noman Ali — who already struck twice — and Sajid Khan would be very important as 30 out of 32 wickets fallen so far in the match have been taken by spinners.

Day 3

Chasing 277, the Proteas made 51-2 before Stumps on Day 3, after suffering an early setback when captain Aiden Markram was dismissed by Noman for just three runs, leaving the team at 13-1.

Noman struck again shortly after, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck, applying further pressure on the visitors. Rickelton and De Zorzi steadied the innings, putting on a 33-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket.

In the second innings, Pakistan, with a 109-run lead in the first innings, were bowled out for 167 as they lost six wickets for just 17 runs. The hosts were all set to set a 350-run target for South Africa before collapsing from 150-4 to 167 all out.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam (42) remained the top scorer, followed by Abdullah Shafique, who made 41. Senuran Muthusamy took a maiden 10-wicket haul in a match with figures of 5-57 in the second innings.

Simon Harmer was also brilliant with the ball, taking four wickets for 51 runs.

South Africa, in their first innings, managed to score 269 as De Zorzi (104) stood out with a composed century, showing grit against Pakistan’s spin attack, while Rickelton added a solid 71.

For Pakistan, Nauman starred with figures of 6 for 112, supported by Sajid Khan, who took three wickets, and Salman Agha, who chipped in with one.