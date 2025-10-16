 
Prince William used ‘little words' to show great anger at Meghan Markle

Prince William was agitated by Meghan Markle's public claims against the Royal Family

Eleen Bukhari
October 16, 2025

Prince William was visibly angry at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for claiming that the Royal Family is racist.

The Prince of Wales snubbed accusations that the. Buckingham Palace raised questions about the skin colour of Meghan Markle’s first child, Prince Archie.

Daily Mirror Associate Editor Kevin Maguire tells Channel 5's Royal Heirs and Spares: Rivalry & Resentment, he said: "That moment when William said the Royal Familyisn't racist, that revealed molten anger."

He continued: "He also appreciated the harm and the damage that the accusation had made for that family. That was absolutely extraordinary, those few words, that little response, told us a huge amount."

assault on him during a heated argument in 2019.

This comes as Prince Harry himself spoke about altercation between him and Prince William back in 2019.

He wrote in his memoir ‘Spare’: "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

