Deemak creates buzz in Houston with star-studded red carpet, full house screening

Deemak cast Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn and others attend movie's screening in Houston, US. — Reporter

HOUSTON: After earning over Rs200 million in Pakistan, Geo Films' blockbuster horror movie Deemak has captivated audiences in the United States during the Halloween season, blending fear and realism to perfection.

Following its massive success in Pakistan, the film’s spell continues overseas with a grand red-carpet screening at the Star Cinema Grill in Houston, with the event drawing large crowds from the Pakistani, Indian, and South Asian communities.

Houston, often called "Mini Pakistan" was brimming with excitement as the film's stars arrived under full protocol.

Deemak cast Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn and others attend movie's screening in Houston, US. — Reporter

The screening featured the film's lead actors Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn, director Rafay Rashdi, producer Syed Murad Ali, and several renowned actors, including Aijaz Aslam, Adnan Siddiqui, and Mohib Mirza.

Speaking to the media, Qureshi said: "I hope Deemak receives the same love in America as it did in Pakistan. This film is redefining the identity of our [Pakistani] cinema."

Meanwhile, actor Hussyn added: "Deemak will be released across the US on November 17. It's already the highest-grossing horror film in Pakistan, and I'm thrilled to see the same appreciation from the desi audience here".

People attend the screening of movie "Deemak" in Houston, US. — Reporter

Expressing his views, promoter Rehan Siddiqi said: "Deemak is exceptional in its story, performances, and direction. I was confident it would win American hearts, and tonight’s full house proves it."

Actor Aslam noted: "Pakistan has produced horror films before, but Deemak stands on another level — with powerful direction, a true-story-inspired plot, and world-class production".

Director Rafay Rashdi described the film as "a small but sincere artistic effort," adding that the love from overseas Pakistanis has been overwhelming. Producer Ali said: "The Houston community has given Deemak an incredible response, and we’re confident it will win audiences in the US, Canada, and Europe as well".

In the spirit of October's Halloween excitement across North America, Deemak has emerged as a special cinematic treat for South Asian audiences, a striking blend of fear, emotion, and cultural pride. More than just a horror story, the film represents creativity, culture, and innovation, marking the dawn of a new era for Pakistani cinema.