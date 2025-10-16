 
Meg Ryan spotted with daughter Daisy in rare public outing after a year

Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True Ryan stepped out together in London

October 16, 2025

Meg Ryan appeared cheerful as she was spotted strolling around London with her adopted daughter, Daisy Ryan.

On Monday, October 13, the Top Gun actress and her 21-year-old daughter were seen chatting and shopping together in Notting Hill.

Meg donned a black puffer jacket and jeans for the outing, while Daisy sported a purple denim jacket, jeans, and sneakers.

The last public sighting of the two was in October 2024, in New York City.

For those unversed, Meg adopted Daisy in 2006 when she was just 2 years old.

The Sleepless in Seattlel star is also a mother of son Jack, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Dennis Quaid. Meg was married to The Substance actor from 1991 to 2001.

In 2024, during an appearance on the chat show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Dennis shared that he didn’t regret his and Meg's relationship.

“We got Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe eclipse both of us,”  The Parent Trap alum said at that time.

