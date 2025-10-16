King Charles lands in the deep end while knee deep in cancer battle

King Charles has just been plagued with yet another crisis that threatens the Crown and it comes via the memoir by Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The memoir, which is slated for a release in the upcoming few days has some very ‘damaging’ revelations its being claimed.

Once excerpt from it, has already been released and during a conversation between Kinsey Schofield and Jeremy Kyle for TalkTV they revealed how Guifr Giuffre ee felt Prince Andrew considered sex with her his birthright.

In light of that, while the accuser has passed away, British radio host and presenter Nick Ferrari discussed the damaging implications of such a release, on King Charles.

He spoke to The Morning about all this and admitted, “I read a lot of this morning and I won't share some of it with your viewers because it's highly inappropriate.”

Plus, “what actually happened between the two is only known to two people and one of them sadly is now dead, so it's only known one person.”

But “I want to take this conversation in a slightly different way and I want to take it to the King,” he noted as well.

Because “the book is scheduled for publication next week, already some excerpts have been seen, and it will plunge the crown into crisis yet again.”

That too while “battling a fairly serious health condition” Mr Ferrari noted.

According to The Mirror he also added in that same chat, “he's got the issues with his younger son Prince Harry and we wish that a successful conclusion but there does seem to be a war of words.”

“We see there were certain allegations made overnight by his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.” But “no one knows the veracity of that, whether they were frozen out. Every single negative headline is King Charles - who you would hope his family would be there to support him.”

So “spare a thought for this man. He's tuned into public opinion,” Mr Ferrari said while signing off.