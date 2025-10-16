Prince, Princess of Wales' reaction to Taylor Swift wedding

Prince William, Kate & Taylor Swift’s wedding: Inside PR ramifications

It seems there are a lot of things Prince William and Kate Middleton will need to consider should they attend Taylor Swift’s wedding, as is rumored.

While a recent report claims Swift is thinking, not only to “use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds.”

Former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner has told Fox News Digital that should the Wales’ accept the invite, “they tend to keep an appreciative but low profile so as not to take away from the happy couple's big day.”

Plus “they would not see it as a PR opportunity just to be part of a wonderful celebration of marriage, and they would insist to be treated as any other guest with no protocol procedures.”

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich also chimed in with the same outlet and said, “if they were to attend, security would be heightened, of course, with a mix of police, private security and royal protection officers. There would be extensive risk assessments, an advance team with site checks as well as strict robust guest screening protocols put in place.”

Also, whats pertinent to mention is that “while royal attendance would be permissible at Taylor Swift’s wedding, it would be subject to extremely careful protocol as well as significant security concerns.”

In addition “less tangible but just as complex would be the PR ramifications regarding royal brand management and the celebrity-type symbolic meaning royals have tended, historically, to avoid,” she said before signing off.