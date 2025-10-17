Brain bleed cited as Ace Frehley’s cause of death

Ace Frehley, the founding lead guitarist of rock band KISS known as “The Spaceman,” died on October 16, 2025, at the age of 74.

A fall in his home studio led to a severe brain bleed, after which he was placed on life support and eventually passed away.

In a statement released by his family, they said, “We are completely devastated and heartbroken.

In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.”

While several news outlets have reported the fall and brain injury as likely contributing factors, no official cause of death has been confirmed.

The Guardian Musicians, bandmates, and fans paid tribute to his legacy. KISS bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley issued a joint statement calling Frehley “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier” and noted that his influence shaped many of their early years.

The Kennedy Center is set to honor Frehley posthumously at its December 23 ceremony, a rare tribute, making him one of only a few recipients in the institution’s history.

Frehley’s death comes after he canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour months earlier, citing medical issues and after a hospitalization following his fall.