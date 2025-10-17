 
Geo News

Brain bleed cited as Ace Frehley's cause of death

No official cause of death has been shared by Ace Frehley's family

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2025

Brain bleed cited as Ace Frehley’s cause of death
Brain bleed cited as Ace Frehley’s cause of death

Ace Frehley, the founding lead guitarist of rock band KISS known as “The Spaceman,” died on October 16, 2025, at the age of 74. 

A fall in his home studio led to a severe brain bleed, after which he was placed on life support and eventually passed away. 

In a statement released by his family, they said, “We are completely devastated and heartbroken.

In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.” 

While several news outlets have reported the fall and brain injury as likely contributing factors, no official cause of death has been confirmed. 

The Guardian Musicians, bandmates, and fans paid tribute to his legacy. KISS bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley issued a joint statement calling Frehley “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier” and noted that his influence shaped many of their early years.

The Kennedy Center is set to honor Frehley posthumously at its December 23 ceremony, a rare tribute, making him one of only a few recipients in the institution’s history. 

Frehley’s death comes after he canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour months earlier, citing medical issues and after a hospitalization following his fall.

Ben Stiller reflects on 25 years of his marriage with Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller reflects on 25 years of his marriage with Christine Taylor
Selena Gomez receives THIS advice from Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez receives THIS advice from Taylor Swift
Jennifer Lopez absolutely hated THIS thing about Ben Affleck amid marriage
Jennifer Lopez absolutely hated THIS thing about Ben Affleck amid marriage
Morgan Wallen's recent act might 'put his career in jeopardy'
Morgan Wallen's recent act might 'put his career in jeopardy'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prepare 'ironclad' prenuptial agreement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prepare 'ironclad' prenuptial agreement
Kristen Bell gives exciting ‘Frozen 3' update
Kristen Bell gives exciting ‘Frozen 3' update
Cardi B blasts haters taking ‘endorsements'
Cardi B blasts haters taking ‘endorsements'
Leigh-Anne excites fans with new album and tour news
Leigh-Anne excites fans with new album and tour news