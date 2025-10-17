Jennifer Lawrence lifts the curtain on 'humiliating' experience with Robert Pattinson on 'Die My Love' set

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson had embarrassing moment on 'Die My Love' set

Jennifer Lawrence shared some memorable moments with her costar Robert Pattinson on the set of Die My Love.

On Friday, October 17 episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 37-year-old American actress revealed working with Pattinson, as they both “didn't really know each other" before the forthcoming thriller.

Calling to mind how she prepared for the role of Grace in Die My Love, Lawrence said, “Lynne Ramsay the director challenged us during rehearsals – Robert [Pattinson] and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together.”

The Hunger Games star added, "We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other, so it was totally humiliating.”

"Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!” she quipped with a laugh.

Bruce Springsteen and Tessa Thompson, who also appeared on the show, asked her to further spill the beans.

“Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked,” Lawrence remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Die My Love is set to be released on November 7, 2025.