Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child

Cardi B prefers formula over breastfeeding, as she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The 33-year-old American rapper has collaborated with Bobbie, an organic infant formula company, as a Chief Confidence Officer, to educate people about top feeding and extend her support to mothers who give preference to formula milk as parental rights in the United States through “The B is for Bobbie" campaign.

Articulating her thoughts during a livestream on X Spaces on Thursday, October 16, Cardi said, “Breastfeeding also takes a lot of time and some women gotta go straight to work to feed their families and take care of their kids and s****.”

She added, “They can’t spend time just sitting down. Pumping takes literally your whole f**** day. Pumping is not something easy to do. There’s women that gotta go to work. There’s women that, they just have to depend on the formula."

On September 17, the Grammy-winning rapper announced that she is expecting her fourth child, the first with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, an NFL player.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi B is the mother of three children: 7-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, 4-year-old son Wave Set, and 13-month daughter Blossom Belle, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Offset.