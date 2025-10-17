 
Geo News

Jessica Simpson discovers hidden talent while filming Ryan Murphy's new drama

Jessica Simpson makes cameo on Ryan Murphy's new legal drama 'All's Fair'

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2025

Jessica Simpson reveals surprising hidden skill she learned on Alls Fair set
Jessica Simpson reveals surprising hidden skill she learned on 'All's Fair' set

Jessica Simpson has made a cameo in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama.

Now, the fashion designer and recording artist told People Magazine that she learned a lot about herself while filming All's Fair.

Speaking about her new role, Simpson said, "I honestly have no idea. It has nothing to do with anything I've ever done before. So I jumped into it with all my guts. I had so much fun."

She went on to share about discovering new talent about herself, "I discovered a lot about myself and what I was capable of."

Adding, "I didn't know I could cry on cue at all. I had no idea. It's hard for me to cry in real life. I'm very strong. I'll cry if I'm proud of something, but not feeling sorry for myself or feeling defeated."

Additionally, Simpson also shared that during her tough times she gets into survival mode, thinking "How can I survive this?"

"There's a weird confidence that comes through with me because I have to keep going. I have to persevere," Simpson noted.

On Thursday, Jessica Simpson attended the premiere of All's Fair in stunning black latex gown.

Jesse McCartney calls Jonas Brothers 'the greatest guys on the planet'
Jesse McCartney calls Jonas Brothers 'the greatest guys on the planet'
Keri Russell reacts to people's obsession with her hair
Keri Russell reacts to people's obsession with her hair
Kim Kardashian steals spotlight from Kris Jenner with major move video
Kim Kardashian steals spotlight from Kris Jenner with major move
Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report
Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report
Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child
Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child
Jennifer Lawrence lifts the curtain on 'humiliating' experience with Robert Pattinson on 'Die My Love' set
Jennifer Lawrence lifts the curtain on 'humiliating' experience with Robert Pattinson on 'Die My Love' set
Ace Frehley still alive? Why some people are rejecting his death
Ace Frehley still alive? Why some people are rejecting his death
Hilaria Baldwin forces Alec to play toughest role of history: Source
Hilaria Baldwin forces Alec to play toughest role of history: Source