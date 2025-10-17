Jesse McCartney calls Jonas Brothers 'the greatest guys on the planet'

Jesse McCartney claims Jonas Brothers 'have big hearts'

Jesse McCartney recently got candid and opened up about his memorable concert with the Jonas Brothers during their recent tour.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 38-year-old American actor and singer-songwriter reminisced about joining Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas on their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, as the trio was actually his first-ever opening act.

Sharing his feelings, McCartney said, "The Jonas Brothers opened up for me in 2005, they were my first opening act and I think it was their first tour before they exploded onto the scene. It was a really cool, nostalgic moment, not just for the fans, but for us."

He went on to sing praises of them by quipping, "They’re just the greatest guys on the planet, and you know why they’re successful this many years later, ‘cause they just have big hearts."

For those unaware, the Back Together hitmaker surprised the Jonas Brothers by attending the opening night of their ongoing tour in New Jersey. He also sang his 2004 hit song Beautiful Soul and ended up joining them again in Boston.

It is pertinent to mention that Jesse McCartney will be performing with them in different shows through December.