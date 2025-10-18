Keith Urban, Blake Shelton blown away by 'The Road' contestant's performance

Keith Urban, Blake Shelton impressed by 'The Road' contestant's performance

Keith Urban and Blake Shelton were left stunned by a standout performance on the CBS series The Road.

According to Us Weekly, both country stars were floored by contestant Channing Wilson after his soulful original song aired during the premiere.

“Come on, now. Whoa,” Urban exclaimed.

“That song of his played to every part of his voice,” he remarked.

Shelton agreed, adding, “He is literally like a country legend we already know somehow. He had them on the first note.”

Urban went on to praise Wilson's “amazing” voice and noted that he was not surprised by the crowd’s loud reaction.

Introducing himself on stage, Wilson shared, “My name is Channing Wilson and I am from Lafayette, Georgia. I have been doing this for 25-plus years.”

The songwriter, who penned Luke Combs' hit She Got the Best of Me, recalled how he started chasing music after a life-changing concert.

“In 1999, I saw a show for Billy Joe Shaver, and after that show, I was inspired to quit my job, buy a better guitar, and start writing songs.”

Now, Wilson said that he is ready for his big break.

“The music business is not a joke. I’ve been told no way more than I’ve had a phone ring in my hand,” he admitted.

“I’m the oldest on the show. This is my last chance. What’s at stake? Everything.”