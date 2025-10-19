Emma Stone's new movie sets condition to watch for free

'Come bald': Watch Bugonia for free in early screening

Those who are willing to watch Emma Stone’s latest movie, Bugonia, in an early screening for free must fulfil this condition: come bald.



Yes. That’s what the post on social media read about the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed movie, which gives a nod to the lead actress who got her head shaved for the role.

“Are you bald, or willing to shave your head? On Monday, 10/20, head to the Culver Theater for a FREE advanced screening of ‘Bugonia’," the DoLA post says on Instagram.

It adds, “The new Focus Features fever dream from Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.”

The post notes that a barber will be on-site for those who wish to get bald on the spot, stating, "This is real." And yes, part of it will be filmed.”

It continues for those who wish to see the movie with their hair; tickets are also available. Yargos served as director, while Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone starred alongside Emma.

It is worth noting Bugonia will get a wide release on Oct 24 after the limited release on Oct 31.