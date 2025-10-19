 
Geo News

Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards abuse case takes dramatic turn

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7, 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 19, 2025

Aaron Phypers released on bail following Denise Richards abuse
Aaron Phypers released on bail following Denise Richards abuse

Aaron Phypers was just released on bail following his arrest for spousal abuse.

The 53-old-year was arrested on spousal abuse charges in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday amid his controversial divorce from Denise Richards.

Witnesses told Fox News that Phypers was heard shouting and arguing with sheriffs while on an escalator as they returned to the court to retrieve his mobile phone and belongings.

Hours later, he bailed himself out of the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station after covering the hefty 200,000-dollar bond.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Richards' estranged husband was seen with an ear-to-ear grin on his face after his release while he posed alongside a California bondswoman.

Richards was previously granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers in July, after she claimed that he once gave her a black eye during an argument.

At that time, Phypers denied Richards' abuse allegations, and it has been alleged that the American actress gave herself the injury while drinking.

Earlier this month, Richards, who was formerly married to TV star Charlie Sheen, testified that Phypers became violent with her on multiple occasions.

As per PEOPLE magazine, in a horrifying testimony, Denise Richards told the Los Angeles Superior Court that Aaron Phypers had given her "at least three concussions" during their relationship.

Emma Stone's new movie sets condition to watch for free
Emma Stone's new movie sets condition to watch for free
'Hocus Pocus' star gives major update on pt 3
'Hocus Pocus' star gives major update on pt 3
Keith Urban collapses on stage laughing after fan says her name is ‘Nicole'
Keith Urban collapses on stage laughing after fan says her name is ‘Nicole'
Nicole Richie finally reveals if she's returning to reality TV?
Nicole Richie finally reveals if she's returning to reality TV?
Sydney Sweeney advised not to date Scooter Braun for THIS reason
Sydney Sweeney advised not to date Scooter Braun for THIS reason
Glen Powel talks 'authentic reaction' in nerve racking 'The Running Man' scene
Glen Powel talks 'authentic reaction' in nerve racking 'The Running Man' scene
Ben Stiller's son Quin makes rare admission about father
Ben Stiller's son Quin makes rare admission about father
Demi Moore's ex Ashton Kutcher makes rare confession about looks
Demi Moore's ex Ashton Kutcher makes rare confession about looks