Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards abuse case takes dramatic turn

Aaron Phypers released on bail following Denise Richards abuse

Aaron Phypers was just released on bail following his arrest for spousal abuse.

The 53-old-year was arrested on spousal abuse charges in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday amid his controversial divorce from Denise Richards.

Witnesses told Fox News that Phypers was heard shouting and arguing with sheriffs while on an escalator as they returned to the court to retrieve his mobile phone and belongings.

Hours later, he bailed himself out of the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station after covering the hefty 200,000-dollar bond.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Richards' estranged husband was seen with an ear-to-ear grin on his face after his release while he posed alongside a California bondswoman.

Richards was previously granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers in July, after she claimed that he once gave her a black eye during an argument.

At that time, Phypers denied Richards' abuse allegations, and it has been alleged that the American actress gave herself the injury while drinking.

Earlier this month, Richards, who was formerly married to TV star Charlie Sheen, testified that Phypers became violent with her on multiple occasions.

As per PEOPLE magazine, in a horrifying testimony, Denise Richards told the Los Angeles Superior Court that Aaron Phypers had given her "at least three concussions" during their relationship.