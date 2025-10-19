 
Geo News

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan reaches PSA World Tour final

Irfan will now face Sam Todd in all-important final, where victory will push him into top 50 of PSA world squash rankings

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

October 19, 2025

Pakistans Ashab Irfan pictured during PSA World Tours semifinal against Englands Adrian Waller on October 19, 2025. — Reporter
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan pictured during PSA World Tour's semifinal against England's Adrian Waller on October 19, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's Ashab Irfan on Sunday advanced to his first-ever PSA World Tour final after defeating England's second seed Adrian Waller in the semifinals of the Richardson Wealth Men’s Vancouver Open 2025 in Vancouver.

Ashab, seeded fourth, produced a spirited performance in the 68-minute encounter, overcoming Waller 3-2 with game scores of 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-5, 11-8. 

The victory marks a major milestone for the 21-year-old Pakistani player, who, along with Noor Zaman, continues to make rapid progress on the professional circuit.

The Richardson Wealth Men's Open is a PSA World Tour Copper event carrying a total prize purse of $31,250.

After losing the opening game, Ashab bounced back to level the match, only to fall behind again in the third. 

He responded with exceptional control and determination, winning the final two games to seal his place in the championship match.

In the other semifinal, England's sixth seed Sam Todd edged Egypt's top seed Yahya Elnawasany in another five-game thriller, winning 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-9 in 80 minutes.

Ashab Irfan will now face Sam Todd in the final, a victory in final will bring Ashab into the top 50 of PSA world squash rankings.

Women's World Cup: South Africa storm past Sri Lanka in rain-hit encounter
Women's World Cup: South Africa storm past Sri Lanka in rain-hit encounter
Omaima optimistic for Pakistan's semi-final qualification despite bottom ranking
Omaima optimistic for Pakistan's semi-final qualification despite bottom ranking
Cricket eyes shake-up with new 'Test Twenty' format
Cricket eyes shake-up with new 'Test Twenty' format
Australia may see last of Kohli, Rohit in ODI series
Australia may see last of Kohli, Rohit in ODI series
Pakistan's Zaman, Irfan through to quarterfinals of Vancouver Men's Open 2025
Pakistan's Zaman, Irfan through to quarterfinals of Vancouver Men's Open 2025
Ronaldo edges closer to 1,000 goals — how soon can he get there?
Ronaldo edges closer to 1,000 goals — how soon can he get there?
Second Healy ton takes Australia into Women's World Cup semis
Second Healy ton takes Australia into Women's World Cup semis
Women's World Cup: Rain forces abandonment of Pakistan-England clash
Women's World Cup: Rain forces abandonment of Pakistan-England clash