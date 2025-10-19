Pakistan's Ashab Irfan reaches PSA World Tour final

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan pictured during PSA World Tour's semifinal against England's Adrian Waller on October 19, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's Ashab Irfan on Sunday advanced to his first-ever PSA World Tour final after defeating England's second seed Adrian Waller in the semifinals of the Richardson Wealth Men’s Vancouver Open 2025 in Vancouver.

Ashab, seeded fourth, produced a spirited performance in the 68-minute encounter, overcoming Waller 3-2 with game scores of 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-5, 11-8.

The victory marks a major milestone for the 21-year-old Pakistani player, who, along with Noor Zaman, continues to make rapid progress on the professional circuit.

The Richardson Wealth Men's Open is a PSA World Tour Copper event carrying a total prize purse of $31,250.

After losing the opening game, Ashab bounced back to level the match, only to fall behind again in the third.

He responded with exceptional control and determination, winning the final two games to seal his place in the championship match.

In the other semifinal, England's sixth seed Sam Todd edged Egypt's top seed Yahya Elnawasany in another five-game thriller, winning 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-9 in 80 minutes.

Ashab Irfan will now face Sam Todd in the final, a victory in final will bring Ashab into the top 50 of PSA world squash rankings.