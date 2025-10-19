 
Geo News

Pakistan mull third spinner as they look for South Africa sweep

Abrar Ahmed or uncapped Asif Afridi could be called up for second and final Test against South Africa, says Azhar Mahmood

By
AFP
|

October 19, 2025

Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes in Multan on December 9, 2022. — Reuters
Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes in Multan on December 9, 2022. — Reuters

Pakistan could include a third spinner against South Africa as the hosts try to sweep the series 2-0 in the second Test in Rawalpindi, head coach Azhar Mahmood said Sunday.

Pakistan beat World Test champions South Africa by 93 runs inside four days last week with spinners taking 34 of the 40 wickets on a turning Gaddafi Stadium pitch.

Mahmood said either leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed or uncapped 38-year-old left-armer Asif Afridi could be called up for the second and final Test beginning on Monday on a dry Rawalpindi pitch.

Left-armer Noman Ali took 10 wickets in the first Test while his spin partner Sajid Khan finished with six.

With the pitch in Rawalpindi likely to turn more as the match goes on, Mahmood stressed that first innings runs will be crucial, whether batting first or second.

"The pitch looks dry ... so you need to score big and not depend on the toss for a favourable result," said Mahmood.

South Africa will be bolstered by the return of experienced left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test with a groin strain.

"Keshav is fit and obviously it is great to have him back," said South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram.

"He brings in great experience and a really good skill set."

Maharaj is likely to partner Senuran Muthusamy, who excelled with 11 wickets in the first Test.

"It is really important for us to try to level the series," said Markram, who is captain because Temba Bavuma is injured.

"We are expecting more spin in this Test but it is an opportunity for us."

Tony de Zorzi made a century in the first Test and Markram said the South Africans had "tapped into him" to understand "what worked against the Pakistan spinners."

"It is good to have someone with that confidence," he added.

Rizwan 'likely to be replaced' as PCB mulls ODI captaincy change
Rizwan 'likely to be replaced' as PCB mulls ODI captaincy change
Zimbabwe replace Afghanistan in Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-nation series
Zimbabwe replace Afghanistan in Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-nation series
Women's World Cup: South Africa storm past Sri Lanka in rain-hit encounter
Women's World Cup: South Africa storm past Sri Lanka in rain-hit encounter
Omaima optimistic for Pakistan's semi-final qualification despite bottom ranking
Omaima optimistic for Pakistan's semi-final qualification despite bottom ranking
Cricket eyes shake-up with new 'Test Twenty' format
Cricket eyes shake-up with new 'Test Twenty' format
Australia may see last of Kohli, Rohit in ODI series
Australia may see last of Kohli, Rohit in ODI series
Pakistan's Zaman, Irfan through to quarterfinals of Vancouver Men's Open 2025
Pakistan's Zaman, Irfan through to quarterfinals of Vancouver Men's Open 2025
Ronaldo edges closer to 1,000 goals — how soon can he get there?
Ronaldo edges closer to 1,000 goals — how soon can he get there?