'Incredible': Star describes 'Euphoria' season 3

Jacob Elordi raves about season three of 'Euphoria'

Season three of Euphoria is arguably HBO's most-awaited series. As it's in the making, one of its stars, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacob, weighs in on it.



Appearing on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, he hypes up the forthcoming season, saying, “It was incredible, man,” adding, “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

He said that series creator Sam Levinson “constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.”

Amid teasing, Jacob adds that he has no idea about the overall story of season three.

“Everybody shoots at different storylines,” he reveals. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline."

The 28-year-old continues, "You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

Along with Jacob, Euphoria stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Colman Domingo and Kika King.

Season three is expected to drop in the spring of 2026.