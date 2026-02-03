Did Lewis Hamilton have eyes for Kendall Jenner before Kim came along?

Lewis Hamilton’s love life is back in the headlines as new details have resurfaced about his past connections with the Kardashians.

The F1 star, 41, reportedly sparked romance rumors with model Kendall Jenner years before his reported love speculations with Kim Kardashian.

Lewis and Kim reportedly had a very romantic stay at the 85-acre estate which is known for hosting the rich and famous.

The mother of four reportedly flew in from Los Angeles on her private jet, meanwhile Lewis arrived by helicopter.

Kim Kardashian fuels dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton after a weekend together

However, back in the time when Kendall and Lewis’ romance rumours all over the internet, the 30-year-old star was seen wearing his gold chain during the Monaco Grand Prix but the F1 star denied anything romantic, saying they were just friends.

Though the racing driver has always said that his friendship with the super model was good and they were just friends, but fans continued to wonder if they were more than friends before Kim entered.

With Lewis now reportedly dating Kim, the focus has shifted now but the old rumors remain a talking point for celebrity watchers around the world.