Savannah Guthrie’s mother missing case gets unexpected update

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, is said to be taken from her home against her will.

Authorities in Arizona claimed that what began as a missing person case has now became a possible criminal abduction matter after suspicious evidence at her Catalina Foothills residence revealed foul play.

Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31 and when she did not attend church the next day, her family reported her missing around midday on February 1.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared, “We know she did not walk out of there,” and added that evidence shows that she was likely taken, maybe in the middle of the night.

Sheriff Nanos also explained that the Television star mother’s moves slowly and needs daily medicine, making it very unlikely that she could leave alone.

Authorities, however, are now checking security cameras and have asked neighbors for the help and the FBI is involved as well, doing their best to find the star’s lost mother.

For the unversed, Savannah decided to step away from her Today Show to be with her family.

The star, meanwhile, thanked everyone for their support and asked anyone who knows anything to contact the police.