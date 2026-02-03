How Susan Lucci faced life alone after losing husband of 53 years

Susan Lucci has shared the deep pain she felt after the death of her husband, Helmut Huber, in 2022.

The actress said she “felt like half a person” after losing her husband of 53 years, who passed away at 84 just a month after having a stroke.

In her memoir La Lucci, which was released on February 3, Susan wrote, “I believed I had lost my light. There are no words to say how much I was missing him. And with that came a feeling of complete hopelessness.”

The star admitted that for a long time after his passing, “nothing mattered” and she couldn’t just imagine life without Helmut.

Susan also recalled the heartbreaking days in the hospital where Helmut had emergency surgery after showing stroke symptoms.

“By the third day, even less,” she said: “The doctors induced a coma to help resolve the bleeding in his brain. Unfortunately, he never came out of it.”

The actress remembered the love and light he brought to everyone around him, saying: “After he passed, I thought I'd never get my light back again. But I also knew I had to find the courage to put one foot in front of the other.”

Susan and Helmut married in 1969, welcomed two children and spent years together in love.