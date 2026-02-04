Stefon Diggs reveals if he will propose Cardi B

Stefon Diggs has proposal plans for Cardi B

Stefon Diggs has hinted that a wedding proposal to Cardi B could be in the works, though he is focused on securing his own championship ring first.

Speaking at a media presser on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots wide receiver was asked if his partner would be receiving a ring of her own if he wins the big game this Sunday.

Diggs laughed at the suggestion, responding, “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?”

However, he made it clear that the upcoming match against the Seattle Seahawks is his immediate priority, adding, “I gotta get mine first, though.”

The couple, who first sparked dating rumours in February 2025 before making their relationship Instagram-official last June, have had a whirlwind year.

They welcomed a son together in November 2025, adding to their busy family lives.

Cardi, 33, is currently a mother of four, sharing three children, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and one-year-old Blossom, with her former partner Offset, from whom she is currently divorcing.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Diggs is a father to five other children, four of whom were born just last year.

Despite his focus on the pitch, Diggs remains a huge supporter of Cardi’s career and recently praised her performance on Saturday Night Live.

While he admitted he isn't an expert on the music industry, he told PEOPLE, “I don’t know too much about music but I know she’s one of the best to ever do it and one of the best out right now.”

He expressed his excitement for her upcoming tour, noting that it falls during his football off-season, which should allow him to travel and support her in person.

He even joked about being a dedicated fan in the crowd, saying, “I’ma get me a big a** sign that says, ‘Go, go go go.’”

Cardi has fully embraced her role as a supportive partner, appearing at several of Diggs' games, including the recent AFC Championship victory over the Denver Broncos.

She is also set for a busy Super Bowl weekend herself, with a scheduled performance at the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday.

Diggs emphasised that he wants to see her continue to flourish and reach her potential as she balances her role as a mother with her global music career.