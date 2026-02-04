Miranda Kerr reveals relationship status with ex Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr on ex Orlando Bloom: 'harmonious'

Miranda Kerr has opened up about the current state of her relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, describing the pair as "great friends" who have built a "harmonious" life together.

Speaking on the We Need to Talk podcast on 3rd February, the 42-year-old model and KORA Organics founder shared that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean star have moved past the friction of their former marriage to prioritise their 15-year-old son, Flynn.

Kerr revealed a heartwarming text exchange from Bloom’s recent birthday, where he thanked her for her friendship and for being a wonderful mother.

"Orlando and I are great friends," Kerr stated, noting that they see each other often and share a deep level of mutual respect.

She explained that while their three-year marriage ended because they were "not bringing out the best in each other," they made a conscious choice to completely forgive one another.

Kerr told the podcast that she found it important to make peace, as "having that animosity towards someone else because they didn't live up to your expectations is very draining."

The KORA Organics founder, who has been married to Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel since 2017, now manages a large, blended family.

This includes her three younger sons with Spiegel, Hart, Myles, and baby Pierre, as well as Bloom’s 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom he shares with Katy Perry.

Despite Bloom and Perry’s 2025 split, Kerr remains a staunch supporter of both.

“We're one big, happy family,” Kerr shared, adding, “Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously."

Looking back at the early days of her romance with Bloom, which began after an introduction from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kerr recalled the struggle of dealing with constant paparazzi attention.

She admitted to being so frustrated by the lack of privacy that she once gestured rudely at photographers, explaining that the inability to live a normal life was incredibly difficult.

Today, however, that frustration has been replaced by a supportive co-parenting dynamic, with Kerr wishing Bloom nothing but the best for the year ahead.