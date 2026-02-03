SZA addresses Cher fumbling her and Kendrick Lamar's Grammy announcement

SZA comes to Cher's defence after her viral mix-up

SZA is speaking out after Cher fumbled her and Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy win for Luther.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight following the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, the singer reacted to Cher mistakenly announcing the late Luther Vandross as the winner of Record of the Year, even though the trophy went to Luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

“We share the frequency of the song,” SZA, 36, said after the ceremony, making it clear that there were no hard feelings.

Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s 1982 rendition of If This World Were Mine is sampled in the actual prize recipient, Luther, produced by Jack Antonoff and Sounwave. For SZA, the mix-up made emotional sense.

“Like, that’s his frequency that allowed us to win and that allowed it to be memorable. So, she’s not wrong. And she’s from that era — she probably really knew Luther Vandross,” she added of the R&B legend, who died in 2005 at age 54.

“Of course her brain and energy is connecting that energy to the energy that we’re sharing. We’re mooching off of what Luther already gave us,” SZA continued. “So, we’re grateful. It’s like I wish I could speak to him.”