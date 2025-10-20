Orionid meteor shower: peak viewing is October 21

Stargazers are in for a treat as the annual Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak this week, offering ideal viewing conditions for one of autumn's most reliable celestial displays.

The meteor shower which commences in early October and continues through November 7, will be at its peak on night of October 21-22, coinciding perfectly with a new moon that will ensure dark skies for optimal viewing.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Orionids take place when the earth goes through debris that was abandoned by the famous comet Halley.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory reported that this meteor shower occurs when the Earth passes through the rubbish of the comet of Halley, and it is melted down in the atmosphere.

This year, because of the lack of moonlight, there will be the ideal conditions in which not only ordinary meteors, but also brighter fireballs will be observed that typify this shower.

It is most easily seen between midnight and 2 a.m. on October 21 with the viewers likely to see as many as 20 meteors per hour fly through the sky at spectacular speeds of 148,000 mph.

The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Orion, specifically near the star Betelgeuse, though they can appear anywhere in the sky.

How to watch Orionid meteor shower?

To get the best possible view, astronomers suggest that one should seek a dark place with no city lights, should have 20-30 minutes left so that eyes can be adjusted to the darkness and should avoid phone screens and other bright light sources.

No special equipment is required, the shower can be best seen with naked eyes in order to take the full view of the sky.