Canva hit by widespread outage, users report server errors

Canva, one of the most popular graphic design platforms, is facing a massive service outage, which has left hundreds of users around the globe unable to use the application on Monday, October 20.

The blackout started affecting customers on different platforms. Users who tried to use the service received a notification of the service with the error “Server Error” on the web version.

The issue was not limited to one device or browser with complaints of problems with the Comet browser and the native iOS application.

The application gave a message that said, that “something is not functioning on our side.”

Downdetector, an outage-tracking site, reported the highest number of users reporting the disruption, and more than 200 events were registered in a few hours.

The problems appear widespread, affecting both the application’s core editing functions and its ability to download completed work.

Canva has not added an official statement as of yet on the cause of the outage and an estimated time frame that will see the full service restored.

The status page of the company is the most reliable site where the user would find updates and official support when engineers are working to fix the problem.