China launches possibly world’s most agile humanoid ‘H2 Destiny Awakening’

China-based company “Unitree Robotics” has challenged the US robotics lead with the launch of its H2 humanoid “Destiny Awakening.”

The humanoid combines human-like form with startlingly agile movement designed for both household and industrial tasks.

Launched on Monday, October 20, the company reveals major details of the humanoid stating that it stands 180 centimeters tall and weighs 70 kilograms.

The demo video showcases that the humanoid can perform various tasks smoothly including performing fluid dance routines and complex martial arts manoeuvres.

This highlights a major leap in stability and flexibility over its predecessor, H1.

With the launch of possibly the world’s most agile humanoid, Hangzhou-based Unitree is positioned as a significant player in the global humanoid robotics sector.

How do humanoids work?

Humanoids are programmed with AI models to perceive their environment, plan actions, and autonomously perform complex tasks in settings built for humans.

Humanoids, such as H2 are trained under simulated conditions with advanced actuators, sensors, and onboard computers, to deal with unpredictable real-world conditions.

This enables them to execute a range of tasks, including the ability to pick up objects and transport containers, and do it like a human being.

The unveiling of H2, named "Destiny Awakening" signifies Unitree's vision of a future where bionic humanoids are safe and friendly to all.

Other industries are bound to experience a redefined productivity and automation as this technology keeps advancing.