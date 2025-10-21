Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt's wedding plans revealed

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt talk marriage ahead of welcoming baby

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are reportedly talking marriage as they are set to welcome their first child together.

The Saturday Night Live alum and the supermodel announced pregnancy in July 2025. Sharing a series of photos and a sonogram snap on Instagram, Elsie jokingly revealed, "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

Now, an insider told People Magazine that the couple is discussing marriage. They said that Elsie and Pete have "talked about marriage and are very committed to each other."

Additionally, another source noted that Elsie and Pete are "very in love and right now their focus is on welcoming a healthy baby."

This comes after a source previously told the outlet that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are "so excited about becoming parent."

"Pete’s been preparing in every way he can, from helping get the nursery ready to making sure Elsie feels supported every step of the way, and it’s clear how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood," the source shared.