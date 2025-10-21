Axl Rose has meltdown on Buenos Aires stage, kicks drumset and storms off

Guns N’ Roses melts down onstage in Buenos Aires

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose appeared to lose his temper mid-performance during a recent concert in Buenos Aires.

During the opening of Welcome to the Jungle, the 63-year-old singer suddenly lost his cool, throwing his microphone at drummer Isaac Carpenter’s kit, ripping off his leather jacket, and storming offstage before the song was over.

Later in the set, Rose returned to climb the drum riser again—this time kicking the bass drum in apparent frustration.

“So, I’ll just try and wing this,” Rose had told the crowd earlier, a cryptic remark that’s fueled speculation over whether the meltdown was triggered by technical problems or backstage tension.

The incident at at Estadio Huracán was captured on video by fans, later reigniting scrutiny of the band’s internal dynamics since longtime drummer Frank Ferrer, who played with Guns N’ Roses since 2006, exited in March.

While the split was initially described as “amicable,” Ferrer later hinted otherwise in an Instagram post, expressing both “immense gratitude and disappointment” that his 19-year run had ended.

Ferrer replaced Bryan “Brain” Mantia in 2006, following a long lineage of drummers that began with Rob Gardner and Steven Adler, who played on the band’s 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction.