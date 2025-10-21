Usman Mukhtar reveals reason behind choosing to work only in Islamabad

A collage of images shared by Usman Mukhtar with his mother. — Instagram@mukhtarhoonmein

Amid a successful acting career and growing popularity, Pakistani actor and director Usman Mukhtar keeps family above all else, and continues to make thoughtful choices, one of which reveals the reason behind his biggest career decisions.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, the Sabaat actor opened up about a deeply personal reason for limiting his professional commitments to Islamabad-based projects.

Responding to a follower who asked why he doesn’t take on projects elsewhere, Mukhtar shared that he mostly chooses to stay close to home to care for his mother, who suffers from dementia.

"Because my mother lives here, and she has dementia. She’s bedridden and needs constant supervision. Since dramas often take several months to shoot, I don’t think it’s wise for me to be away from her for that long," he wrote in his Instagram story.

Known for his acclaimed roles in dramas like Anaa, Sabaat, Jafaa and now currently airing Pamaal opposite star actor Saba Qamar, all shot in Islamabad, Mukhtar has steadily built a reputation as one of Pakistan’s most thoughtful and nuanced performers.

Despite growing popularity and opportunities in major production hubs like Karachi and Lahore, he has consciously chosen to stay in Islamabad to prioritise his family responsibilities.

Mukhtar has often shared glimpses of his close bond with his mother on social media. On occasions like her birthday, Mother’s Day, and Eid, he frequently posts heartfelt messages and pictures, reflecting his deep affection and respect for her.

His followers have long admired this side of him, which now sheds even more light on the personal choices behind his professional decisions.

While fans may wish to see him more frequently on screen, Mukhtar’s commitment to his mother’s care continues to earn him widespread respect and support.