COAS says action underway against Indian proxies, terrorists in Balochistan

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir speaks with participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on October 21, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

COAS says Balochistan’s people are Pakistan’s true strength.

Highlights federal, provincial efforts for socio-economic uplift.

Stresses youth empowerment for provincial development.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir, said on Tuesday that India-backed proxies, Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij, were propagating anti-people and anti-development agendas in Balochistan with malicious intent to perpetrate violence.

"All necessary actions are being taken to pursue these terrorists and rid the province of this menace," the field marshal said while interacting with participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

During his address, COAS Munir said Balochistan is the pride of Pakistan, endowed with vibrant, resilient and patriotic people who are its true wealth.

He highlighted the federal and provincial governments’ development initiatives aimed at uplifting the province’s socio-economic landscape through a people-centric approach, stressing the need to realise its immense economic potential.

Acknowledging the constructive role of civil society, particularly in engaging and empowering the youth, he underscored their pivotal role in ensuring sustainable development and countering vested political agendas for the long-term prosperity of Balochistan.

The field marshal reiterated that while Pakistan seeks regional peace and stability, any violation of its territorial integrity, direct or indirect, would be met with a firm and decisive response to safeguard the lives and well-being of its citizens.

The workshop concluded with a candid, interactive question and answer session between the army chief and the participants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

Balochistan, as per a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), witnessed at least 25% of the total violence-linked fatalities (230) and incidents (85).

During his last visit to Balochistan, Field Marshal Munir stressed the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people.