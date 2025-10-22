 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice exudes ' poker face' to showcase her 'bravado'

Princess Beatrice's body language on day out is decoded by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 22, 2025

Princess Beatrice gives a poker face to showcase her bravado
Princess Beatrice gives a ' poker face' to showcase her 'bravado'

Princess Beatrice is putting up a brave face as she breaks cover to support her parents.

The mother-of-two was spotted driving to the Royal Lodge to meet defamed father, Prince Andrew, and was visibly seen exuding a ‘poker’ face.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said: "With what looks like a face bare of make-up and with her hair scruffed up into a casual, rickety knot on the top of her head, Beatrice could superficially appear to be signalling some distress here, as though she's dropped everything to drive to either see and support her mum, dad or both, or to just discuss their current circumstances.

"Given the fact that Andrew is headline news right now, there was presumably a much larger crowd of photographer waiting to snap her as she 'broke cover' but her reaction in this photo looks counter-intuitive. Rather than adopting the body language of tension, Beatrice seems to have swerved the idea of a grave, solemn and concerned expression or of a more regally stoic poker face here."

She added: "Her mouth is wide open, and it seems to be in a wide, beaming, teeth-baring smile. The smile also appears to be present in her eye expression, with a crescent-shaping."

Judi continued: "This choice of facial expression could be a stab at bravado. Grinning wide grins while driving alone and under the current circumstances, with all the possibly unwanted attention, would generally suggest a desire to adopt a deliberately projected air of resilience and the rather exaggerated, overkill nature of this smile might confirm that thought."

Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson makes bold move after Prince Andrew's title exit
Sarah Ferguson makes bold move after Prince Andrew's title exit
What Prince Harry told Meghan Markle about Prince Andrew scandal
What Prince Harry told Meghan Markle about Prince Andrew scandal
Virginia Giuffre's voice from beyond the grave turns tragic for Prince Andrew
Virginia Giuffre's voice from beyond the grave turns tragic for Prince Andrew
Diana Memorial Playground near Kensington Palace to close next month
Diana Memorial Playground near Kensington Palace to close next month
Princess Anne stays focused on duty after Prince Andrew drops royal title video
Princess Anne stays focused on duty after Prince Andrew drops royal title
Prince William not done with Yorks, plans talk with Eugenie
Prince William not done with Yorks, plans talk with Eugenie
Kate Middleton's favourtie milliner turns attention to puppies: 'Absolutely love it'
Kate Middleton's favourtie milliner turns attention to puppies: 'Absolutely love it'
Public fury over TV guest's chilling remarks about Prince Andrew video
Public fury over TV guest's chilling remarks about Prince Andrew