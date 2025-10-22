Princess Beatrice exudes ' poker face' to showcase her 'bravado'

Princess Beatrice gives a ' poker face' to showcase her 'bravado'

Princess Beatrice is putting up a brave face as she breaks cover to support her parents.

The mother-of-two was spotted driving to the Royal Lodge to meet defamed father, Prince Andrew, and was visibly seen exuding a ‘poker’ face.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said: "With what looks like a face bare of make-up and with her hair scruffed up into a casual, rickety knot on the top of her head, Beatrice could superficially appear to be signalling some distress here, as though she's dropped everything to drive to either see and support her mum, dad or both, or to just discuss their current circumstances.

"Given the fact that Andrew is headline news right now, there was presumably a much larger crowd of photographer waiting to snap her as she 'broke cover' but her reaction in this photo looks counter-intuitive. Rather than adopting the body language of tension, Beatrice seems to have swerved the idea of a grave, solemn and concerned expression or of a more regally stoic poker face here."

She added: "Her mouth is wide open, and it seems to be in a wide, beaming, teeth-baring smile. The smile also appears to be present in her eye expression, with a crescent-shaping."

Judi continued: "This choice of facial expression could be a stab at bravado. Grinning wide grins while driving alone and under the current circumstances, with all the possibly unwanted attention, would generally suggest a desire to adopt a deliberately projected air of resilience and the rather exaggerated, overkill nature of this smile might confirm that thought."